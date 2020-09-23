Navalny poisoning: Macron demands answers from Russia, warns of consequences

France President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday had strong words for Russain President Vladimir Putin and warned of consequences if Russia did not provide adequate explanation over Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's alleged poisoning. Macron called for "swift and flawless" clarification. He warned that France would not allow its red lines on the use of chemical weapons to be crossed.

"We will not tolerate the use of chemical weapons in Europe, in Russia or in Syria," Emmanuel Macron told the U.N. General Assembly.

"This clarification must be swift and flawless because we will enforce our red lines," Macron said.

Alexei Navalny, opponent and critic of Vladimir Putin was allegedly poisoned on August 20. It is suspected that he was poisoned before his flight from Tomsk to Moscow. He received medical care in Charite Hospital for several weeks and was discharged on Wednesday.

Also Read | German hospital releases Russian leader Navalny after Novichok poisoning



Kremlin has denied any involvement in the incident with Alexei Navalny.

Navalny said in his blog that independent laboratories in Sweden, France and Bundeswehr had confirmed that there was Novichok in his body. Novichok is a Soviet-era nerve agent.

Charite Hospital, where he received treatment, said that "complete recovery" was possible for Alexei Navalny.

(With inputs from Reuters)

