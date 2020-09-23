German hospital releases Russian leader Navalny after Novichok poisoning

Russian Opposition leader Alexi Navalny who was allegedly poisoned has been discharged from hospital after spending several weeks in a German hospital.

The German hospital said "complete recovery" was possible for the Russian leader.

"Based on the patient's progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible," the German Charite hospital said in a statement. Navalny spent 32 days in the hospital.

Navalny was admitted to hospital in Russia after he fell ill during a flight from Siberia to Moscow on August 20 after allegedly being poisoned. He said that Western laboratories had found traces of Novichok nerve agent on his body.

"Two independent laboratories in France and Sweden and the Bundeswehr specialised laboratory confirmed the presence of Novichok in and on my body," the Russian leader said in his blog.

Navalny also demanded his clothes be returned which the Russian authorities had taken off when he was admitted to hospital and flown to Germany for treatment asserting that it was "important evidence".

"Taking into account that Novichok was found on my body, and poisoning through physical contact is highly likely, my clothes are a very important piece of evidence," he said in his blog, adding, "I demand my clothes be carefully packed in a plastic bag and returned to me."