/NATO Summit 2026 Schedule: Full agenda for Ankara meeting on July 7-8

NATO leaders are gathering in Ankara, Türkiye, on July 7 and 8 for the alliance's annual summit, where heads of state and government from the 32 member nations are expected to discuss defence spending, support for Ukraine, military production and broader security challenges. The summit, hosted at the Beştepe Presidential Compound, will review progress made since the 2025 summit in The Hague and outline NATO's priorities for the coming year.

July 7 schedule

The opening day begins with doorstep statements by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at 08:00 local time, followed by remarks from allied heads of state and government at 08:15. A formal welcome ceremony involving allied leaders, the NATO Secretary General and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled for 10:45.

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At 14:00, the NATO Secretary General and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are due to deliver short remarks. Later in the day, foreign ministers will meet partners from the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative, while defence ministers will attend a separate social reception.

The evening programme includes a social reception and dinner for heads of state and government and their spouses at 18:30, followed by a working dinner of the NATO-Ukraine Council at foreign ministers' level at 19:45. Defence ministers will then hold a working dinner of the North Atlantic Council at 20:15.

July 8 schedule

The second day will begin with media access before the official programme resumes. An official family photograph of allied leaders is scheduled for 11:00, followed by the North Atlantic Council meeting at the level of heads of state and government at 11:15.