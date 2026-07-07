/Macron's Damascus visit is a turning point for post-Assad Syria - Here’s why

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Damascus on Monday (July 6), becoming the first Western head of state to visit Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024, in a landmark trip that signals a major diplomatic shift and the country's gradual return to the international stage.

Macron was received at Damascus International Airport by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani. The two-day visit is widely seen as an attempt to reset relations between France and Syria after years of diplomatic isolation triggered by the country's civil war.

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The visit is also the first by a French president to Syria in 17 years. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy last travelled to Damascus in 2009, two years before Assad's government cracked down on pro-democracy protests in 2011. The unrest escalated into a civil war that claimed more than half a million lives, displaced millions and devastated much of Syria's infrastructure.

In a post on X after arriving in Damascus, Macron said he had come to reaffirm France's support for the Syrian people. "I came to affirm France's commitment to the Syrian people. For a sovereign Syria, united in its diversity and at peace with its neighbours. Together, let us open a new chapter of stability and peace," he wrote.

Why the visit is significant

Macron's visit marks the first time a Western leader has formally engaged with Syria's new leadership since the collapse of Assad's government, highlighting a broader effort to restore diplomatic ties with Damascus after more than a decade of international isolation.

The Elysee Palace said the visit was designed to demonstrate France's commitment to supporting Syria's reconstruction and to establish a new partnership focused on economic cooperation and security. Officials also said both countries are expected to back efforts to diversify trade and supply routes linking Europe and the Middle East.

The trip reflects growing international interest in rebuilding relations with Syria as the country enters a reconstruction phase following years of conflict.

Reconstruction at the centre of talks

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said France and Syria would sign several agreements during Macron's visit, describing it as a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations. In an interview with French broadcaster BFM TV, published by Syrian state news agency SANA, al-Sharaa said France would help develop Syria's infrastructure and financial sector while contributing expertise in other key industries.

"Syria is currently in the reconstruction phase, and it has many resources," al-Sharaa said.