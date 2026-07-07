/Washington becomes world's most polluted city - thanks to Trump's freedom 250 fireworks

Washington briefly became the world’s most polluted major city after a massive Independence Day fireworks display organised as part of the Trump administration’s Freedom 250 celebrations, according to air quality monitoring platform IQAir.

The fireworks show was held on July 4 to mark the US Independence Day. Pyrotecnico, the company contracted for the event, sought to set a new world record by launching around 850,000 fireworks during the 40-minute display.

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The event took place amid a record-breaking heatwave affecting parts of the US, with extreme temperatures disrupting traditional Fourth of July celebrations, including parades, outdoor gatherings and barbecues.

The fireworks display, delayed by more than an hour due to a thunderstorm, began shortly before midnight. Air pollution levels in Washington had already started rising during local fireworks displays before increasing sharply as the main event got underway.

According to IQAir data, fine particulate matter (PM2.5) reached hazardous levels as smoke spread across parts of the US capital. PM2.5 refers to microscopic airborne particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs and are associated with both short-term respiratory problems and long-term health risks.

One air quality monitoring station recorded PM2.5 concentrations exceeding 200 micrograms per cubic metre, significantly above the US Environmental Protection Agency’s 24-hour standard of 35 micrograms per cubic metre.