National Donut Day 2023: All you need to know
The first Friday of June every year is celebrated as National Donut Day in the US.
Donut has long been a treat that is loved by all. It is the ideal breakfast for some and the preferred go-to snack for others. While its preparation involves use of simple ingredients, the end result is absolutely delicious. Such is the popularity of the food that a whole day is dedicated to it. The first Friday of June every year is celebrated as National Donut Day in the US. This year, the day will be marked on June 2.
Why do donuts have a hole?
It is likely to wonder why the popular treat has a hole in it. While the exact reason behind the hole is not known, there are several theories explaining it. One theory suggests that an American seafarer named Hanson Gregory invented the hole in 1847. It is believed that Hanson was bothered by the greasy centre of the fried cakes that were crispy from the outside. So, the sailor decided to make a hole in the middle to get rid of the inconsistent part.
Another theory says that donuts gained popularity in America at the time when bagels too were getting popular. Bagels used to be sold stacked in sticks as they had a hole in them. Due to this some vendors thought it would be convenient to sell donuts if they too have holes.
History of National Donut Day
The origin of National Donut Day dates back to 1917. During the First World War, women volunteers of the Salvation Army, a charitable organisation, made donuts for soldiers and served the treat to them in field bases on the front lines. The Salvation Army continued its charitable work during The Great Depression and later established National Donut Day to honour the work of female volunteers. In 1938, the first National Donut Day event was marked in Chicago.