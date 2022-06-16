NASA's Mars Rover spots 'human trash' on Mars

In the search for some form of microbial life on planet Mars, NASA's Perseverance Mars rover found human trash on the surface of the planet. During one of its scheduled inspections of the planet, the Mars rover spotted landing debris caught in a jagged rock.

Upon close examination, the trash was found to be a thermal material that the American space agency commonly uses in order to protect the Perseverance spacecraft from extreme temperatures when they have made their journey to Mars, plunging through the Martian atmosphere.

On Wednesday, the NASA engineers tweeted from the Perseverance rover account, "My team has spotted something unexpected: It's a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set me down on landing day back in 2021."

Questions are constantly being asked as to how did the piece of trash make its way to the area where it was discovered, which is nearly two kilometers away from the actual location where the landing gears, including the "rocket-powered jet pack" of the Perseverance mission, crashed on the Martian surface.

The space agency wondered if the piece of trash landed there after the landing gears of the mission crashed or if it may have been blown there by the wind.

The Perseverance Mars Rover landed on Mars in the month of February in 2021. On its way down, the spacecraft holding the Rover had thrown away several items and instruments, which included a heat shield, a supersonic parachute, and a rocket-powered sky crane that lowered the Rover to the ground.

These items that were thrown away crash-landed on the Martian surface, which makes it no surprise that the Rover came across more landing debris.

The Perseverance Mars rover is currently entering the most crucial part of the mission, where it is all ready to explore the dried-up river delta in the Jezero Crater.

The planetary scientists at NASA suspect that about 3 billion years ago, the place was filled with water, where there is a remote possibility of finding past or present signs of microscopic life.

