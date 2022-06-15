NASA's Perseverance rover clicks amazing picture of bizarre snake-head rock, balancing boulder on Mars

NASA's rover, Perseverance, has been on a stroll for a long time on Mars. It has come across some odd but interesting terrain. Some examples are a weird snake-head rock and a balancing boulder. A picture of the feature on Mars was taken on Sunday (June 12) by the car-sized Perseverance. In the picture, a boulder can be seen balancing on a slab of gray rock. And on the right, a rock formation which looks like a snake which has its mouth open.

The picture is of a layered butte, which may be a part of an ancient river delta once existed in the 28-mile-wide (45 kilometers) Jezero Crater.

Perseverance has also found a friend on Mars. No, it's not an alien but a small pet rock. The two have been together for around four months now and they seem to have become inseparable, said media reports. In early February, a rock seemed to have found its way into the left front wheel of the rover, as per left hazard avoidance camera of Perseverance.

This happened when the rover was roaming on the red planet. Perseverance rover and the rock seem to share a special bond now as they have been together for the last four months.

The rock seems to have become a witness to the exploration activities of Perseverance. It has travelled more than 5.3 miles (8.5 kilometers) along with it. The journey seems to have been tough as they scoured the rugged terrain.

