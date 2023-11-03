NASA's Kepler telescope finds a new seven-planet system

Astronomers have uncovered a scorching seven-planet system through the continued analysis of data from NASA's retired Kepler space telescope, the space agency said in a statement. These planets get intense heat emitted by their host star, far more than any celestial body within our solar system.

Intriguingly, all seven planets in this newly discovered system, named Kepler-385, stand out for their unique characteristics. They are larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune, setting them apart from our immediate cosmic neighbours.

Such planets are relatively rare in the universe. Kepler-385 is among the select few planetary systems known to house more than six confirmed planets or planet candidates.

The unveiling of Kepler-385 is a highlight in the latest Kepler catalog, a compilation of nearly 4,400 planet candidates. This catalog remarkably encompasses over 700 multi-planet systems.

Jack Lissauer, a research scientist at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley and the lead author of the catalog, stated, "We've assembled the most accurate list of Kepler planet candidates and their properties to date."

The Kepler mission is instrumental in expanding our understanding of these celestial bodies. “NASA’s Kepler mission has discovered the majority of known exoplanets, and this new catalog will enable astronomers to learn more about their characteristics," Lissauer added.

Kepler-385 system

At the heart of the Kepler-385 system lies a star akin to our Sun. It is 10 percent larger and 5 percent hotter.

Two inner planets, slightly larger than Earth, are likely composed of rock and may possess thin atmospheres. In contrast, the remaining five planets are substantially larger, each boasting a radius about twice that of Earth, and are expected to be cloaked in thick atmospheres.

"The ability to describe the properties of the Kepler-385 system in such detail is a testament to the quality of this latest catalog of exoplanets. While the Kepler mission’s final catalogs focused on producing lists optimised to measure how common planets are around other stars, this study focuses on producing a comprehensive list that provides accurate information about each of the systems, making discoveries like Kepler-385 possible," NASA statement read.