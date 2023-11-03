Russia: Pussy Riot activist sentenced in absentia over Bucha claims

A court in Russia on Friday (November 3) sentenced an activist to eight-and-half years in prison. Pyotr Verzilov, the activist linked to the Pussy Riot group has been handed the sentence "in absentia" for breaching Russia's strict censorship laws.

The 36-year-old has not been living in Russia since 2020. The Russian court said that Verzilov's social media posts alleging Russian atrocities in Bucha, a city in Ukraine was "false information". According to a law Russia introduced in the initial days of its invasion, this is a criminal offence.

Russia has cracked down on dissent over years and has sent many high-profile critics to jail. This has not stopped after its invasion of Ukraine last year.

Watch | US top officials to visit India: Israel war & Russia-Ukraine war on agenda × Verzilov has reportedly told the Russian media at the beginning of the conflict, he travelled to Ukraine to make a documentary but he is now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces.

The case in which Verzilov has been sentenced is based on his videos on social media in which dead civilians were seen lined up in body bags in Bucha. Verzilov compared Russian soldiers to Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin.

When Ukrainian forces retook the city last March after a month-long occupation by Russian forces they found more than 450 bodies.

Bucha is a city on the outskirts of Kyiv. Ukraine and the G7 countries have called Russian action a "massacre". In December last year, the United Nations said that at least 73 civilians in the city were killed by Russian troops. The UN added that 57 among them were "summarily executed". The agency is still investigating more than 100 more alleged killings by Russian troops.

Also Read | US support for Kyiv waning? Most Americans in a recent survey feel Ukraine war is at stalemate

Russia has denied these accusations repeatedly and has claimed that images of the dead citizens were staged.

Pyotr Verzilov is a member of Pussy Riot, which is a Russian Protest Punk band and also an art collective. The group gained fame and even notoriety when three members were arrested when they staged a protest in an Orthodox Church in Moscow. Hooliganism charges were slapped against them.