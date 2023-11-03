US support for Kyiv waning? Most Americans believe Ukraine war is at stalemate

The public support in the United States to support Kyiv's war-effort during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict is waning, with a majority of adults now advocating for a time limit on American financial aid to Kyiv, a recent Gallup poll said.

The development comes amid the push by the House Democrats towards an additional aid package to Ukraine summing up to several billion. In a recent address from the Oval Office, President Biden called on Congress to approve $106 billion in funding for Ukraine, Israel, and US border security.

This also follows the supply of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine that briefly posed a threat to the Russian supply lines at multiple forward positions in Ukraine.

According to Gallup's findings, 61 per cent of US adults believe there should be a time limit on American aid to Ukraine, while 37 percent argue that the US should continue its support for as long as Ukraine requests it.

The responses mostly aligned with party affiliations, as 84 per cent of Republicans supported imposing a time limit on aid to Ukraine, and 34 per cent of Democrats also expressed support for this idea.

Also watch | Zelensky thanks Biden: Ukraine has exactly what our soldiers need × The poll revealed that 41 per cent of Americans think the United States is doing "too much" to assist Ukraine in countering Russia's presence along its borders. This also represents a notable increase from 29 per cent in June and 24 percent in August 2022, six months after Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine.

What does it mean?

The opposition to the support for war conflict appears to be particularly strong among Republicans and independents.

Among Republicans, 62 per cent now believe the US is overextending itself in its support for Ukraine, marking a significant increase from August 2022.

A significant number of independents, almost half, share this view, while only 14 per cent of Democrats believe that the US is doing too much to aid Kyiv.

Most Americans believe neither Russia-Ukraine war is at stalemate

The survey revealed a perception among the American public that neither Ukraine nor Russia is winning the war. A substantial 64 percent of Americans, across party lines, believe that neither side is prevailing in the conflict.

The Gallup survey, conducted between October 4 and 16, involved 2,007 adults and had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.