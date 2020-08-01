Nancy Pelosi declines deal on coronavirus unemployment aid; talks to continue on Saturday

As the federal unemployment benefit in the US is set to expire soon, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told the media on Friday that the talks on coronavirus aid bill have not reached to a finalising stage yet.

Pelosi has been in talks with the White House trying to finalise a deal, but she has made it clear that there is no deal yet.

The federal unemployment benefit has been an essential help for several millions of Americans who are facing a tough time during this pandemic.

Earlier, there were reports that Pelosi has rejected Trump administration's plan of extending the $600 enhanced weekly jobless payment by a week. However, on Friday, she cleared the air by saying that the deal would have been finalised if they were on a path to make a deal which "we`re not," she said.

The meeting between the Congressional Democrats and the White House officials will continue on Saturday, and will be attended by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

She feels that the Republican delays "has caused death unnecessarily", and the surge in cases "is a freight train that is picking up steam. ... It must be stopped."

With more people losing their jobs with every passing day and the number of coronavirus cases surging, the White House officials and the other experts are being urged to finalise a plan soon on how to recover the staggering economy post-pandemic.