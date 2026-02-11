/Nancy Guthrie missing case: Why release of doorbell camera footage take so long?

The doorbell camera video from Nancy Guthrie's home was finally released nearly 10 days after she went missing. The FBI could not access it all this time because of a technical problem, and had to get innovative to get its hands on it. Meanwhile, a man has been detained for questioning hours after a Monday ransom deadline ended. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department held the man during a traffic stop south of Tucson. "The subject is currently being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation," the department said on Tuesday night. Earlier in the day, the department had released a security video showing the suspect at the door in a mask. The footage is from the doorbell camera and shows a masked man carrying a backpack and a gun going up to Guthrie’s home just before her disappearance. It is not clear whether the man detained is the same person seen on camera, and officials have yet to release any additional information. ABC News first reported about the arrest after 7 pm local time in Arizona, citing an unnamed law enforcement official. Describing the man seen on camera, FBI Director Kash Patel said he was “an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance.”

Why was the release of Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera footage delayed?

Sheriff Chris Nanos of Pima County, Arizona, said that the camera on her door had been disconnected before she went missing. Nancy did not have a subscription to the service, otherwise the video would have automatically saved. This made recovering the footage difficult for investigators, and they had to work with a tech company. Kash Patel said the bureau was able to collect the video from “backend systems.” The intruder was captured on the internet-connected Google Nest camera, and it is not clear how the video was retrieved despite not being saved. Experts say cloud-based cameras have a complex infrastructure which can make such retrieval possible.

Physical details of the suspect are visible in the doorbell camera video