WATCH | FBI releases masked suspect footage in disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie

Federal investigators have released newly recovered surveillance images showing a masked, armed individual in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of television anchor Savannah Guthrie. The images were made public more than a week after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home during the early hours of 31 January. Authorities believe she was abducted and taken against her will.

According to the FBI, the footage had initially been inaccessible due to interference with the home’s security system. FBI Director Kash Patel said investigators were able to retrieve images that may have been damaged or lost after recording equipment was removed. Two brief video clips show the suspect approaching the front door, appearing to inspect the surveillance camera, and then attempting to obscure its view using nearby vegetation before leaving the area. Savannah Guthrie shared the footage on social media, urging the public to help identify the person shown.

She said her family remains hopeful that her mother is alive and called on anyone with information to come forward.

“This person is known by someone,” she wrote. “Please help us bring her home.” Police say the doorbell camera stopped functioning at 1:47 am, while motion was later detected shortly after 2:00 a.m. Minutes later, data from Nancy Guthrie’s pacemaker disconnected from her phone. Investigators also confirmed that the blood found on the front porch belonged to her.

Despite the new evidence, authorities said earlier this week that no suspects or vehicles had been formally identified. The case has drawn national attention, prompting renewed appeals from the Guthrie family. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to answers in the case. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Donald Trump has reviewed the footage and encouraged the public to assist investigators.