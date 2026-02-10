/Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Savannah Guthrie issues fresh appeal as ransom deadline ends

TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie released a new video appealing for help finding her mother as the Monday ransom deadline passed. Nancy Guthrie has been missing for nearly 10 days, and investigators have not identified any suspect or person of interest. Savannah said in the Instagram video that the family was "at an hour of desperation", and urged people even far from Tucson to report anything suspicious. The family says that Nancy was taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona, against her will. She was last seen on 31 January. Savannah says in the new video, "I just want to share a few thoughts as we enter another week of this nightmare. She was taken, and we don't know where. And we need your help." She urged people to report any activity that could lead them to their mother. "If you see anything, if you hear anything, if there's anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement".

The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for any information. Officials said as the deadline approached that they are not aware of "any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers". An email with a ransom note with the two deadlines sent to US media outlets is being taken seriously by the investigating agency, CBS reported. The first deadline ended on 5 February when the ransom was supposed to be paid in Bitcoin. The family has said that they are willing to pay the ransom and asked for proof of life.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What FBI and sheriff's office said about Nancy Guthrie kidnapping

Meanwhile, just before the deadline ended on Monday, the Pima County Sheriff's Office said it had no new information to share on the matter. A statement added that the "investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains active and ongoing". The office said that "the FBI is handling all aspects related to any ransom note(s) or communications involving the Guthrie family". FBI agents from around the country "continue to deploy to Tucson", the office stated. The agency said last week that it was planning to put billboards in major cities and states near Tucson, Arizona, where Guthrie lives and was last seen.

Videos posted by Savannah Guthrie and her siblings

The family posted its first video five days ago on Instagram, with the siblings — Savannah, Camron and Annie — appearing in it and telling their 84-year-old mother that she is strong and God’s precious daughter. Savannah Guthrie said the family was ready to talk to those who may have kidnapped Nancy Guthrie. In the second video, Camron Guthrie urged "kidnappers" to talk to the family. “We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward, but first, we have to know that you have our mom.” In the third video posted on Sunday, Savannah Guthrie addressed the kidnappers and said the family had received their message and was ready to pay for Nancy Guthrie’s return. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace."