/Inside the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: What we know about the alleged kidnapping as search intensifies

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her Tucson home last month. Investigators suspect kidnapping as ransom notes and urgent health fears emerge
The disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has sparked a nationwide investigation and mounting concern. The mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie was last seen on the night of January 31 at her Tucson, Arizona, home. Family members reported her missing the following morning after she failed to attend church. Authorities quickly launched a large-scale search involving drones, K-9 units, and federal agents. Early findings, including blood matching Guthrie’s DNA found on her porch, raised fears that she was taken against her will. Investigators have stressed that Guthrie did not leave voluntarily
On Saturday evening, January 31, Nancy Guthrie returned home after dinner with family, arriving at 9:48 pm. Security data shows her garage door opening and closing minutes later. In the early hours of Sunday, her doorbell camera was disconnected, and movement was detected shortly after, though no footage was recorded. Around the same time, her pacemaker monitoring app lost connection. By late morning, family members discovered she was missing and contacted authorities. Investigators believe the sequence of technical disruptions may be critical to understanding what happened during the night
By Monday morning, officials publicly said they believed Nancy Guthrie had been kidnapped, abducted, or otherwise taken against her will. Sheriff Chris Nanos noted that Guthrie had mobility issues and could not have left on her own. He also stressed that she was mentally sharp, dismissing any suggestion of dementia or wandering. Signs of forced entry were later confirmed at the home, further strengthening the kidnapping theory. What began as a missing-person case quickly escalated into a high-stakes criminal investigation involving the FBI and multiple law enforcement agencies.
Multiple media outlets reported receiving alleged ransom notes demanding millions of dollars for Nancy Guthrie’s release. The messages reportedly referenced specific details about her home that had not been made public, prompting investigators to treat them as potentially legitimate. One note demanded $6 million, while others called for large cryptocurrency payments with strict deadlines. Law enforcement confirmed that at least two notes are under active review. Despite missed deadlines, officials say communication from the sender continues to be evaluated as the family publicly pleaded for proof that Nancy is still alive
As days passed without direct contact from the alleged kidnappers, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings released emotional video messages, urging whoever has their mother to come forward. Fighting back tears, Savannah said the family is ready to talk and willing to pay, but needs proof that Nancy is alive. Her children echoed the plea, calling for communication and compassion. The videos underscored the family’s growing desperation and fear, while also serving as a public appeal to keep Nancy’s case in the spotlight during the critical early stages of the investigation
Investigators and family members have expressed grave concern about Nancy Guthrie’s health. Authorities confirmed she did not have her daily medications with her when she disappeared. Sheriff Nanos warned that going without medication for more than 24 hours could be life-threatening for the 84-year-old. The loss of her pacemaker monitoring signal added another layer of alarm. These health risks have intensified pressure on investigators to move quickly, while fueling public anxiety over whether Guthrie can survive prolonged captivity without medical care
As the search continues, investigators have pursued multiple leads, including searches of nearby properties and scrutiny of suspicious vehicles reportedly seen in the neighborhood. Rumors and speculation, including claims of an “inside job,” have circulated online, though authorities insist no suspects or persons of interest have been officially identified. Law enforcement has urged the public to avoid spreading unverified theories. With no confirmed sightings and limited physical evidence, the case remains unresolved, leaving one pressing question unanswered: where is Nancy Guthrie?