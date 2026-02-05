/‘We need to know she is alive’: NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie appeals to kidnappers in emotional Video

US news anchor Savannah Guthrie has posted a video message on Wednesday (Feb 4), pleading with kidnappers to return her mother and asking for proof that the 84-year-old is still alive. Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Arizona home on Saturday night around 9:30 pm and was reported missing by her family at approximately noon on Sunday after she didn’t show up to her regular church service, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities have suggested that Nancy may have been abducted and confirmed that there was blood found outside her home.

In the video, Guthrie said, “We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her.” She noted that “voices and images are easily manipulated.”

Alongside her family members, the 54-year-old NBC News anchor addressed the kidnappers, tearfully.

“We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen.”

Savannah Guthrie described her mother’s fragile heart and health, saying, “She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive, and she needs it not to suffer.” She also addressed her mother directly, “Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God's precious daughter, Nancy.”

Earlier on Monday (Feb 2), Police in Arizona said that they believed Nancy was kidnapped from her home in Pima County after she went missing Sunday under suspicious circumstances.