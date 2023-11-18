Mysterious respiratory illness plaguing dogs in several US states

The dogs in the United States are suffering from a mysterious respiratory illness in several states. Local reports have mentioned that it can be fatal as this condition has killed some dogs already.

The veterinarians are looking to find answers and they also alerted the pet owners to be vigilant and take basic precautions to keep the pets healthy.

A report by the Associated Press mentioned that Oregon, Colorado, and New Hampshire have all experienced cases of the infection, which has caused long-term respiratory problems and pneumonia and is resistant to medications.

The reports have said that symptoms of respiratory illness in dogs include coughing, sneezing, nasal or eye discharge and lethargy.

The report said that in some of the cases, the pneumonia progressed quickly which made dogs very sick within 24 to 36 hours.

Since mid-August, the Oregon Department of Agriculture has reported more than 200 cases of the disease.

The department has also urged pet owners to contact their veterinarian if their dog becomes ill, and it has directed state vets to report cases as quickly as possible.

Cases not 'slowing down'

US-based Today reported that the illness may not respond to typical treatment, such as antibiotics, which can leave the dog struggling to breathe and with severe pneumonia.

Dr Lindsey Ganzer, veterinarian and CEO at North Springs Veterinary Referral Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, told TODAY.com: "It seems to happen very, very quickly — to go from this cough that’s just won’t go away ... and then all of a sudden they develop this pneumonia."

As per the report, Dr Ganzer has estimated that her hospital has seen close to 30 dogs with the condition since the middle of October. She further mentioned that the cases are "really not slowing down".

Another expert, Dr Kurt Williams, who is the director of Oregon Veterinary Diagnostics Lab, told TODAY.com that it's not a time for dog owners to "become paralyzed with fear".

"I think concern is fine," he said.

Dr Williams, who has been researching the illness for the past few weeks, further added that dog owners may want to consider taking precautions to prevent illness.