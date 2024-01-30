Museum chief calls Florence a ‘prostitute’, sparks row in Italy

Director of the Galleria dell’Accademia Cecilie Hollberg said that mass tourism has made Florence into a “prostitute”. The comment sparked outrage and was slammed by politicians including Italy’s culture minister.

“Once a city becomes a prostitute, it is difficult for it to become a virgin again,” said Hollberg, while speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Galleria dell’Accademia houses Michelangelo’s statue of David.

“Florence is very beautiful and I would like it to return to its citizens and not be crushed by tourism,” said the German historian, while complaining how there is a lack of normal shops in streets which are filled with souvenirs.

But “it is already too late”, the director said, as reported by La Repubblica daily, and warned that if an “absolute” brake was not imposed on numbers, “I do not see any more hope”.

Gallery issues apology

Later, the gallery issued a statement, in which Hollberg apologised “for having used the wrong words” about “a city that I love”.

“What I meant to say is that Florence must be a witness for all of Italy of an increasingly conscious tourism, not hit-and-run tourism,” Hollberg said.

However, Italy's Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said that her words were “serious and offensive” to Florence and the entire Italy and threatened to take action, stating that he would “evaluate all appropriate initiatives” under current legislation.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's nationalist government has been accused of trying to promote more Italians into top cultural roles and making people sympathetic towards her right-wing views.

Watch: Artificial intelligence to be key G7 issue for Italy: Giorgia Meloni The ministers last year approved a change which forced opera chiefs to leave their jobs after reaching the age of 70, a step which has been widely viewed as a way to remove foreigners from their posts.

Deputy Mayor of Florence Alessia Bettini, also weighed in against Hollberg, adding that if the city was a prostitute, “Are then Florentines the children of a prostitute, and tourists clients of a prostitute?”

A senator for Florence and former premier Matteo Renzi said Hollberg “should apologise or resign”.

The gallery director has become the latest official in Italy to express concern regarding the effects of uncontrolled tourism, particularly in cities like Florence – where the historic centre is filled with crowds for most of the time of the year.