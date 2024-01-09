Italy PM Meloni urged to rein in neo-fascists after fascist salute video goes viral
The media in Italy took note of the video including the Corriere della Sera, Italy's newspaper of record. The video shows hundreds of people. They can be seen standing in lines and making the fascist salute as they shout "present". Most of the people in the video appeared to be men who were dressed in black
Leaders from Italy's opposition parties on Monday (January 8) urged Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to disband neo-fascist organisations following a viral video purportedly showing hundreds of people making the fascist salute.
"Rome, January 7, 2024. It seems like 1924," when Italy was run by Benito Mussolini's National Fascist Party, Elly Schlein, leader of the centre-left Democratic Party, posted on Facebook.
"Neo-fascist organisations must be dissolved, as the Constitution says."
The media in Italy took note of the video including the Corriere della Sera, Italy's newspaper of record. The video shows hundreds of people. They can be seen standing in lines and making the fascist salute as they shout "present". Most of the people in the video appeared to be men who were dressed in black. WION could not independently verify the video.
As per reports in local media, the video was recorded on Sunday night. It was an event marking the anniversary of murders of two teenaged right-wing activists. The murders reportedly took place in 1978.
It was reported that the gathering took place in front of former headquarters of the Italian Social Movement (MSI) in Rome. MSI was formed by supporters of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini after the Second World War.
It has been alleged that the teenaged right-wing activists were killed by far-left activists in 1978. No one was ever convicted in the case.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party grew out of the MSI in post-fascist years. Elly Schlein called on Meloni to condemn the fascist salute event.
The AGI news agency has reported that opposition Five Star Movement is preparing to file a complaint to Rome prosecutor's office and ask it to probe if any crime was committed.
(With inputs from agencies)