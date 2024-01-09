Italy PM Meloni urged to rein in neo-fascists after fascist salute video goes viral

"Rome, January 7, 2024. It seems like 1924," when Italy was run by Benito Mussolini's National Fascist Party, Elly Schlein, leader of the centre-left Democratic Party, posted on Facebook.

The media in Italy took note of the video including the Corriere della Sera, Italy's newspaper of record. The video shows hundreds of people. They can be seen standing in lines and making the fascist salute as they shout "present". Most of the people in the video appeared to be men who were dressed in black. WION could not independently verify the video.

As per reports in local media, the video was recorded on Sunday night. It was an event marking the anniversary of murders of two teenaged right-wing activists. The murders reportedly took place in 1978.