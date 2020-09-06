Multiple vessels during pro-Trump boat parade in Texas sink; no injuries reported

A boat parade in Texas, taken out in support of President Donald Trump's reelection, ran into trouble on Saturday as multiple vessels sank, as per authorities.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office "responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis," it said on Twitter. "Several boats did sink."

According to sheriff's office spokeswoman Kristen Dark, there was no evidence of foul play. There were no injuries or medical emergencies reported at the parade on Lake Travis, located in the northwest of Austin.

"Some were taking on water, some were stalled, some were capsizing, it was all types of different things," Dark said.

The scenes of the boat parade went viral on social media as it showed boats flying Trump 2020 flags in choppy water, likely caused by a large number of vessels moving closely together.

"There were an exceptional number of boats on the lake today," Dark said. The spokeswoman also added that authorities were still gathering data on how many boats sank and how many people were rescued.

Over 2,500 people had marked themselves on Facebook as having attended the Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade, which Dark said was three to five kilometres long.

The boat parade was set to feature four parachutists jumping out of a helicopter with smoke and flags, according to the event's Facebook page. Boats were asked to travel at 10 miles per hour.

The US elections are set to take place on November 3 where Republican Donald Trump will face Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

(Inputs from AFP)