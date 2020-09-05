Expect drive-thrus, stadiums to be converted to in-person polling places for US election

Large venues and outdoor spaces allow for social distancing that helps prevent the spread of the coronavirus ravaging the United States ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

States are turning to stadiums, drive-thrus and movie theatres as safe options for in-person polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic and fears about mail-in ballots failing to arrive in time to count.

The US general election on November 3 is also expected to include voting at NBA arenas around the country -- part of an agreement owners made with players to combat racial injustice.

Election Day is expected to bring a surge in mail-in voting, but some people may feel more comfortable casting their ballots in person amid concerns about recent mail delays following a series of operational changes at the US Postal Service and President Donald Trump stoking unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Several states conduct their elections almost entirely by mail, and mail-in voting is well established in others. In-person voting will be back in November, but rather than only using schools, churches and public buildings like usual, clerks also are permitted to set up drive-thru or outdoor polling places.

The idea to use large spaces for in-person voting started in Kentucky, where Louisville's only option in the June primary was an exposition centre at the state fairgrounds. The primary set turnout records, largely driven by mail-in voting.

In November, all active Vermont voters will get a mail-in ballot for the November election, and lawmakers also have allowed for outdoor and drive-thru voting systems.

