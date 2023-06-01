Multiple students injured after knife attack in Sweden: Reports

The Swedish media later reported that the incident was a knife attack. They had also initially reported that the reported attack took place at a school but the headmaster later said the students had been at a different location at the time of the incident. The alleged attack took place in the afternoon just before 1:00 pm (local time) in the area of Munktellarenan, said the media report.

A large number of police personnel were seen in the area and the scene has since been cordoned off, reported the local media. The police have said that there have been no arrests made in connection with the case as of now.



Spokesperson Dennis Strömberg Johansson as per The Sun said that there are several police patrols in the vicinity of Munktellarenan and barriers have been set up. "It must be an assault with at least one motive. The crime classification is attempted murder," said Johansson, as quoted by the media report.



"There was some kind of brawl between several people. We don't know if there are two or more gangs of people involved, but it is several persons," said the local police spokesperson, as quoted by Reuters, adding, "There is no information whatsoever that this is related to terrorism."