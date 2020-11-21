Multiple blows narrow Donald Trump's options to retain presidency

Donald Trump's options to claim presidency despite losing the election to President-elect Joe Biden seems to end as in the latest Republican lawmakers from Republicans have ruled out any attempt to change the verdict of the state.

The Trump's campaign is trying to change the results of key battleground states and in one such move, Trump met Republican lawmakers from Michigan on Friday.

Also read | You're fired: Twitter to hand over POTUS account to Biden, whether Trump concedes or not

Trump met Senate majority leader Mike Shirkey and the house speaker Lee Chatfield at the White House, who said that they don't have any "information" that would change "change the outcome of the election in Michigan".

"We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors," the joint statement of the Republicans said.

"Michigan's certification process should be a deliberate process free from threats and intimidation."

Trump received another blow on Friday after Georgia became the first of those states to formally certify its results, claiming that Biden won it by 12,670 votes.

Trump's claims on the verdict of Michigan also invited criticism from several Republicans, including Senator Mitt Romney who said: "It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president".

Other Senate Republicans Ben Sasse and Joni Ernst also slammed Trump's strategy to overturn the outcome.