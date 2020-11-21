You're fired: Twitter to hand over POTUS account to Biden, whether Trump concedes or not

Presidency of Donald Trump, at least on Twitter, seems to be coming to an end as the social media giant has decided to hand over the POTUS (President Of The United States) Twitter account to Joe Biden, irrespective of how Donald Trump reacts to his loss.

As per the announcement, Twitter will be handing over the account to the President-elect immediately after he is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States in January.

The decision has been taken by Twitter after Donald Trump has consistently refused to acknowledge Joe Biden's historic win in the US election, with several reports claiming the outgoing President will not be willing to give up his position of power.

Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio told a local media channel that the company is "actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021."

The handover will take place immediately after the swearing-in ceremony in January, and the accounts '@POTUS', '@FLOTUS' and '@VP' — including several other official accounts — will be handed over to the Biden administration. All old, existing tweets will be archived, and the new administration will start a new chapter with a basic count of zero tweets.

"As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration," Twitter said.

While the decision has been appreciated by many, some believe this action will not stop Trump from tweeting "FAKE NEWS" as the reality TV star mainly uses his personal Twitter account '@realDonaldTrump', whose 88 million followers dwarf @POTUS's 32 million. has more than 88.9 million followers, as compared to @POTUS's 32.8 million followers.

Social media users are hoping that the @POTUS account will now be used for more purposes rather than simply re-tweeting Donald Trump's personal account's tweets.

Twitter and Trump have not been on good terms for a while now, with Twitter slapping warning labels on almost all of trump's recent tweets, and Trump alleging the Jack Dorsey's company of bias against Republicans.