/Motels and Patels: Once a source of pride for Indian Americans, small hotels are now spots of hate crimes targeting them

For decades, Indian-origin businesspeople—predominantly Gujaratis, often bearing the surname Patel—have been the backbone of America’s motel industry: a saga often described as proof of resilience, hard work, and immigrant success. But the recent murders of two Indian-origin motel workers have shaken the community and highlighted once again the decades-old racism and hate they have suffered silently. How did Indian Americans, particularly the Patels, become the most prominent community running American motels? And is their success now exposing them to greater danger in a polarised and hate-filled America of the Trump era?

The murders that shocked American motel owners

In September, Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, a 50-year-old manager from Dallas, Texas, was decapitated by a co-worker. The assailant had a violent criminal past and had been released from custody despite previous deportation orders. This horrific murder sparked a fierce debate on immigration policies, with political leaders demanding stricter enforcement and Indian-American community urging safer hiring practices within their own communities.

Just weeks later, on October 3 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, motel owner Rakesh Ehagaban was fatally shot while trying to intervene in a disturbance. The assailant was a guest with a violent past.

In June 2024, Indian-American motel manager Hemant Mistry was punched to death in Oklahoma.

These incidents exposed the vulnerability of motel owners, many of whom live on site and face unpredictable, and at times dangerous, clientele.

How the Indian community, particularly Gujaratis, became the most prominent US motel owners

Starting in the 1940s, early Gujarati immigrants purchased motels often sold at low prices amid the post-World War II economic downturn. They lived on site to cut costs, and reinvested profits into expanding their businesses. The 1965 Immigration Act further fuelled this growth by easing immigration for skilled workers and family members. Their business model is deeply rooted in family ties—relatives are often hired to manage day-to-day operations, fostering both economic self-sufficiency and community support.

How Indian-American motel owners contribute to the US economy

Even though they make up just about 1 per cent of the population, Indian Americans—particularly Gujaratis—own up to 60 per cent of motels across the United States. In small towns and rural areas, this figure rises to as much as 90 per cent. The Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), founded in 1989 and primarily representing Indian-owned hotels, accounts for nearly 34,000 properties valued at around $1 trillion. Employing more than 1.1 million people and generating over $50 billion annually, these motel businesses contribute nearly 1.5 per cent of the US GDP.

Indian-owned motels in the US: A success story that also exposes them to hate and crimes

The community’s economic success has come with serious risks. Indian-American motel owners face crimes ranging from petty theft to hate-fuelled abuse and violent attacks on both people and property.

In the 1970s and 1980s, xenophoic hate groups like the 'Dotbusters' in New Jersey targeted Indian immigrants, particularly Hindus, with physical assaults and threats. In the same period, the "American Owned" movement emerged, where some motel owners promoted their businesses as non-immigrant-owned in an attempt to isolate Indian-run establishments.

The 24/7 nature of motel operations continues to make them vulnerable to theft and random violence, especially in remote and isolated pockets with limited staff and security.

As Indian Americans continue to run a significant part of the US hospitality industry, these repeated incidents highlight a troubling reality: their visibility and success have also made them vulnerable in an increasingly divided and hostile nation.