Ellen DeGeneres' co-star DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss wasn't 'visibly upset' when he checked into motel: Staff

More details surrounding the sudden and shocking death of DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, including who interacted with him in the hours leading up to his suicide, are coming to light. According to reports, Stephen checked into a motel less than one mile from his Los Angeles home on Monday morning.

And, based on the statements given by motel staffers to the publication, he didn't appear to be in any sort of distress and wasn't visibly upset about anything.

According to a report by TMZ, the 40-year-old only had a small bag with him and had booked the room for only one night.

On Tuesday, tWitch missed his checkout and to check up on him, hotel staffers went to his room, where they found him deceased in the bathroom from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

TMZ spoke to a few staffers who revealed that no one heard gunfire at any point during tWitch's stay, which isn't shocking to hear given the motel's layout. It has separate units and a U-shaped structure.

Stephen's wife Allison frantically reported that her husband was missing, saying that it was unlike him and that he'd never leave his car at home.

Around 11:15 AM on Tuesday, paramedics were called to the motel and tWitch pronounced dead at the scene.

In a heartfelt post, Ellen DeGeneres paid an emotional tribute to her friend. She wrote, "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

