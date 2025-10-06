/'Are you alright?': Indian-origin motel manager shot dead in Pittsburgh after confrontation in parking lot

Indian-origin motel manager Rakesh Ehagaban was fatally shot in Pittsburgh after stepping out to check on a dispute in the parking lot area of the motel
A tragic shooting took place outside a Robinson Township motel on Friday (October 3), leaving 50-year-old Rakesh Ehagaban — an Indian-origin manager — dead after he stepped out to check on a disturbance in the motel’s parking area. According to authorities, the incident took place when 37-year-old Stanley Eugene West allegedly shot a woman following a heated argument outside the motel. Ehagaban came out after hearing the commotion and asked West, “Are you alright, bud?” Surveillance footage reportedly shows West approaching the manager, pulling out a gun when he was just a foot away, and firing a fatal shot to his head at point-blank range. Ehagaban died on the spot.
West has been charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and reckless endangerment. Investigators said West had been staying at the motel with the woman and a child for nearly two weeks. On the day of the shooting, the woman was sitting in a black sedan with the child when West allegedly opened fire on the driver’s side, shattering the window. She managed to drive to a nearby auto service centre, where police later found her critically injured. The child was unharmed.
The initial attack prompted Ehagaban to step outside, leading to the deadly encounter. After shooting the manager, West reportedly walked calmly to a U-Haul truck and drove off. Later that day, police tracked his vehicle in East Hills. When officers approached, West allegedly opened fire, injuring a Pittsburgh detective in the leg. Officers shot back, striking West multiple times. He was taken into custody following the exchange. Acting Pittsburgh Police Chief Martin Devine said the injured detective is recovering at home.