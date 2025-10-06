/Mount Everest blizzard: Nearly 1,000 trapped due to heavy snowstorm; rescue operation underway

A powerful snowstorm in the Himalayas has left hundreds of hikers stranded on the Tibetan slopes near Mount Everest, as heavy snow and rain disrupted hiking activities. Rescue teams have successfully evacuated 350 people to safety, while authorities have made contact with over 200 remaining trekkers, according to Chinese state media. This extreme weather event coincides with a period of heavy rainfall in Nepal, where landslides and flooding have claimed the lives of at least 47 people since Friday.

Mount Everest, the tallest mountain in the world at over 8,849 meters, attracts countless climbers every year. Despite its reputation, many attempt the summit during October, when conditions are typically mild. However, this year’s unexpected and intense snowstorm took hikers and guides by surprise. The snowstorm began late on Friday (October 3) and continued into Saturday (October 4), severely affecting the Karma valley, which leads to Everest’s eastern face. As the blizzard intensified, the number of hikers trapped was initially reported at around 1,000. By Monday (October 6), as per the Chinese state media, 350 people were safely evacuated, while efforts were underway to assist the remaining.

Local villagers and rescue teams are working to clear snow that’s blocking key routes in the area, which sits at a altitude of over 4,900 meters (16,000 feet). Due to the severe weather, authorities halted ticket sales and restricted access to the Everest Scenic Area starting on Saturday. The blizzard disrupted a busy period for domestic tourism in China, with the ongoing Golden Week holiday drawing many hikers to the region.