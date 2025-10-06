/Mount Everest blizzard: Nearly 1,000 trapped due to heavy snowstorm; rescue operation underway

Over 1,000 trekkers have been stranded on the Tibetan slopes of Mount Everest due to a sudden blizzard, with rescue teams evacuating some and contacting others
A powerful snowstorm in the Himalayas has left hundreds of hikers stranded on the Tibetan slopes near Mount Everest, as heavy snow and rain disrupted hiking activities. Rescue teams have successfully evacuated 350 people to safety, while authorities have made contact with over 200 remaining trekkers, according to Chinese state media. This extreme weather event coincides with a period of heavy rainfall in Nepal, where landslides and flooding have claimed the lives of at least 47 people since Friday.
Mount Everest, the tallest mountain in the world at over 8,849 meters, attracts countless climbers every year. Despite its reputation, many attempt the summit during October, when conditions are typically mild. However, this year’s unexpected and intense snowstorm took hikers and guides by surprise. The snowstorm began late on Friday (October 3) and continued into Saturday (October 4), severely affecting the Karma valley, which leads to Everest’s eastern face. As the blizzard intensified, the number of hikers trapped was initially reported at around 1,000. By Monday (October 6), as per the Chinese state media, 350 people were safely evacuated, while efforts were underway to assist the remaining.
Local villagers and rescue teams are working to clear snow that’s blocking key routes in the area, which sits at a altitude of over 4,900 meters (16,000 feet). Due to the severe weather, authorities halted ticket sales and restricted access to the Everest Scenic Area starting on Saturday. The blizzard disrupted a busy period for domestic tourism in China, with the ongoing Golden Week holiday drawing many hikers to the region.
Normally, October offers clear skies and mild temperatures ideal for hiking. However, this year, the snowstorm struck unexpectedly, leaving many unprepared. One of the hiker who was rescued and evacuated to Qudang township was quoted as saying to news agency Reuters, “It was so wet and cold in the mountains, and hypothermia was a real risk.” The hiker went on to say that the guide had never encountered such severe conditions in October, and that the storm arrived suddenly and unexpectedly. Rescue teams are still working to clear blocked paths and assist those remaining, as snow continues to fall in the region. Social media posts from hikers and guides show tents buried in snow, with rescuers navigating blizzard conditions to help the stranded tourists.