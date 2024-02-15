Elderly motel owner of Indian descent fatally shot in United States

A 76-year-old Indian-origin motel owner named Pravin Raojibhai Patel was fatally shot by a customer named William Jeremy Moore during a dispute over a room in the state of Alabama.

The incident took place at Sheffield’s Hillcrest Motel and Moore was quickly taken into custody by Sheffield police while trying to get into an abandoned home.

Chief of Police for Sheffield, Ricky Terry, claims that Moore pulled a gun and shot Patel, escalating the conflict. Moore shot Patel twice in the chest, turning the confrontation deadly despite Patel's attempts to talk Moore out of it.

Jemeriz Owens, a nearby barber, witnessed the aftermath, expressing shock and disbelief at the senseless act of violence. The Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) released a statement condemning the incident, expressing deep sadness and outrage.

AAHOA Chairman Bharat Patel conveyed condolences to Pravin's family and denounced the violence that claimed the life of a dedicated small business owner.

AAHOA Alabama Regional Director Sanjay M. Patel highlighted Pravin Patel's four-decade-long presence in Sheffield, describing him as a family-oriented, jolly, and astute businessman. The association expressed confidence in Alabama authorities' pursuit of justice for the Patel family.

Tragically, this incident adds to a series of recent deaths involving individuals of Indian or Indian-American origin in the United States.

Watch: US shocker: Video shows Tampa woman fighting an attacker in a gym × These incidents include an Indian-origin family, including their 4-year-old twin boys, was found dead on Monday at their home in California with the police investigating the case as a murder-suicide, and attacks on Indian students in Chicago and Georgia.

The statement also mentioned the unfortunate deaths of Indian-American students in Indiana and Illinois under varying circumstances.

The AAHOA emphasized the need to address and prevent such senseless acts of violence in communities, expressing solidarity with the affected families.