Abu Khadija - the leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and "one of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and the world" has been killed.

Abu Khadija, also known as Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rufayi was killed by the Iraqi security forces, with the support of the US-led coalition, Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani informed on Friday (March 14).

CENTCOM Forces Kill ISIS Chief of Global Operations Who Also Served as ISIS #2



On March 13, U.S. Central Command forces, in cooperation with Iraqi Intelligence and Security Forces, conducted a precision airstrike in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, that killed the Global ISIS #2 leader,… pic.twitter.com/rWeEoUY7Lw — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 15, 2025

US President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and said the notorious ISIS chief was killed along with another unidentified member of the terror organisation.

"Today the fugitive leader of ISIS in Iraq was killed. He was relentlessly hunted down by our intrepid warfighters," Trump said in the post.

"His miserable life was terminated, along with another member of ISIS, in coordination with the Iraqi Government and the Kurdish Regional Government. PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!" the US president added.

يواصل العراقيون انتصاراتهم المبهرة على قوى الظلام والإرهاب، حيث تمكن أبطال جهاز المخابرات الوطني العراقي، بإسناد وتنسيق من قيادة العمليات المشتركة وقوات التحالف الدولي، من قتل الإرهابي عبد الله مكي مصلح الرفيعي المكنى (أبو خديجة) الذي يشغل منصب ما يسمّى (نائب الخليفة وهو الذي… — محمد شياع السوداني (@mohamedshia) March 14, 2025

The fall, rise, and fall of ISIS

The former ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a caliphate over at least a quarter of Iraq and Syria. In 2019, he was killed by US special forces in Syria after which the terror group collapsed.

But in July 2024, the US Central Command claimed that ISIS is trying to rebuild itself after several years of diminished capabilities. The speculation was after the terror group it launched 153 attacks in Iraq and Syria during the first half of 2024.

(With inputs from agencies)