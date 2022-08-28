Mossad chief to head to US for talks over Iran nuclear deal

Head of Mossad, Israel's spy agency, is due to visit the US in September for talks about the possible revival of Iran nuclear deal. Iran is currently negotiating with the world powers to revive 2015 nuclear deal. Israel is against revival of the deal.

Israel says that revival of the nuclear deal would result in funding of Iran-supported militants and that it will not prevent Iran from making a nuclear bomb. Iran has always denied that goal of its nuclear program was to develop nuclear weapon.

Mossad chief David Barnea will "be visiting Washington in a week to participate in closed-door meetings in Congress on the Iran deal," a senior Israeli official told AFP on condition of anonymity, without providing further details.

The nuclear deal was struck with Iran in the year 2015 but former US president Donald Trump unilaterally took the US out of the deal in 2018.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that Israel's "diplomatic fight" against the deal included its national security adviser and defence minister holding recent meetings in the United States.

"We are making a concerted effort to ensure the Americans and Europeans understand the dangers involved in this agreement," Lapid said, stressing what was signed in 2015 was "not a good deal," and that the one currently being formulated entails "greater dangers".

PM Lapid has said that a new agreement should have an expiration date, and tighter supervision that would also "address Iran's ballistic missile programme and its involvement in terrorism throughout the Middle East."

(With inputs from agencies)

