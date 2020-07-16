Moscow police detains 132 protestors over 'anti-Putin rule' protest

Another protest was held in Moscow against the constitutional reform that allows President Vladimir Putin to remain in power until 2036.

A rally was organized in Russia's capital in which protestors came together to rally and leave signatures on a petition which voices concern against the results of a nationwide vote on a set of constitutional amendments that extend Putin's rule, redistribute executive powers within the government, prioritise Russian law over international law and outlaw same-sex marriage.

Have a look: Protest in Moscow against reforms that could keep Putin in power till 2036

The voting, amid the coronavirus, attracted a lot of international criticism, combined with reports of rigging in elections and various other malpractices.

The rally was broken off by Moscow police which claims to have detained 132 protestors. However, OVD-Info rights group that monitors arrests and detentions in Russia reported the detainee number as 147.

The rally was unauthorised and reportedly was blocking Moscow traffic. In the videos shown on the local news channels, the riot police and protetsors were seen clashing and some images also showed the riot police dragging the protestors to the police vans, before detaining them.

Chair of Russia's Journalists Union Vladimir Solovyov also reported that several reporters, who were covering and reporting the protest, were also detained.