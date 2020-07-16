Protest in Moscow against reforms that could keep Putin in power till 2036
Dozens of people were arrested at a protest in Moscow against constitutional reforms that give President Vladimir Putin the option to remain in power for another 16 years.
Let's take a look:
'No to eternal Putin'
About 500 demonstrators, many of whom wore face masks branded with the word "no", chanted calls for Putin to resign and held up banners against the reforms.
(Photograph:Reuters)
'Russia without Putin'
Some protesters brandished placards, while others chanted "Russia without Putin" and "Russia will be free."
(Photograph:Reuters)
Populist measures
LGBT activists took part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution including populist measures such as an effective ban on gay marriage.
The placard reads: "I don't recognize the authority that keeps me from having a family".
(Photograph:Reuters)
Hundreds detained
Russian police detained 142 people including a high-profile Moscow deputy after Kremlin critics protested against changes to the constitution, according to the OVD-Info monitor, a group which tracks arrests at political protests.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Mass gatherings prohibited
Mass gatherings are banned in the capital because of COVID-19 restrictions. Even in normal times, protests of more than one person require the authorities' advance consent.