Morning news brief: Zelensky warns Russia might do something ugly, Albania detains spies, and more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his night video address warned that Russia might try to do something ugly, as the country prepares to mark its 31st Independence Day from Soviet rule. In other news, Pakistan’s media regulating body has banned live broadcasts of former PM and PTI leader Imran Khans’ speeches after being accused of threatening a police officer and a female magistrate. Finally, Albania has detained three foreign nationals: one Ukrainian and two Russians trying to enter the Gramsh military facility.

Ahead of Ukrainian Independence Day, Zelensky warns Russia might try to do something 'particularly ugly'

As Ukraine prepares to mark the 31st anniversary of its independence from Soviet rule, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia might try to do something "particularly ugly".

Speaking during his nightly video address Zelensky said that Ukrainians must not allow Moscow to "spread despondency and fear" among them.

"We must all be aware that this week Russia could try to do something particularly ugly, something particularly vicious." Zelensky.

Pakistan's media regulating body prohibits live telecast of ex-PM Imran Khan's speeches

Imran's recorded speeches now would only be allowed to air if an adequate delay mechanism was in place to provide effective monitoring and editorial control, said the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

Russian and Ukrainian spies detained while trying to break into a military facility in Albania

“Three citizens with Russian and Ukrainian passports have tried to enter the factory,” said the Albanian Defense ministry.

Reuters reports that in a statement on Saturday, the Defense Ministry stated that two of its soldiers were injured while trying to stop the foreign nationals.

