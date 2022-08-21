Pakistan's media regulating body prohibits live telecast of ex-PM Imran Khan's speeches

Pakistan's media regulating body has prohibited live broadcasts of ex-PM, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan's speeches after the leader allegedly threatened an Islamabad police officer and a female magistrate during an address.

Imran's recorded speeches now would only be allowed to air if an adequate delay mechanism was in place to provide effective monitoring and editorial control, said the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

Watch | Pakistan government denies custodial torture; Imran Khan calls for nationwide rally

PEMRA in its notification said, "in view of the above-mentioned background and reasons, in exercise of delegated powers of the Authority vested in Section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, hereby prohibits the broadcast of live speech of Mr Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect."

The suspension as per ANI was issued hours after Khan pledged to bring legal action against Islamabad's inspector general, deputy inspector general, and a female magistrate for "torturing" Shahbaz Gill, Khan's close aide.

Also read | Pakistan 'descending into a banana republic', says Imran Khan after arrest of close aide Shahbaz Gill

He criticised Additional District and Sessions, Judge Zeba Chaudhry, for approving Gill's two-day physical remand last week at the request of the capital police and warned her that a case will be filed against her as well, reported Geo News.

Speaking to the crowd of onlookers outside Islamabad's F-9 park, he declared, "We will not spare the IG and DIG."

Also read | Pakistan political crisis: Imran’s party in turmoil after Shahbaz Gill’s arrest

Gill was detained by the police on August 9 after making contentious comments on television about the Pakistani army that the nation's media regulator regarded to be "highly hateful and seditious".

He was detained on charges of conspiring with a private TV news outlet to spread anti-state propaganda.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.