Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is elated ever since the staunch defence of his troops forced the Russians to fall back and leave the Kharkiv region. He took to Facebook to post a message where he stated that the Russian army was best at showing its back. In other news, to reduce gun-related violence cases in the US, credit card purchases of firearms in the US will now be tracked. Meanwhile, Polish sensation and world no.1 Iga Swiatek won the third grand slam of her career by beating Ons Jabeur in the US Open final.

'Russian army is showing its back', Zelensky gloats after Russian pullback

Hours after Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Saturday that the country was pulling back its troops from two areas in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed it as a victory and talked down the Russians.

Guns purchased in the US using credit cards will now be trackable

According to a new provision adopted by an agency that sets guidelines for commercial transactions, credit card purchases of firearms in the US can now be tracked, and purchases deemed suspect can even be shared with law authorities.

Elon Musk jumps in on the 'anal beads' chess championship conspiracy theory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fueled a rather wild conspiracy theory after reports emerged suggesting that top chess player Hans Niemann, 19 might be cheating to win his matches.

Iga Swiatek downs Ons Jabeur in straight sets to win maiden US Open title

World number one Iga Swiatek swept to a 6-2 7-6(5) victory over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the US Open final on Saturday to clinch her maiden trophy at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam crown.

