'Russian army is showing its back', Zelensky gloats after Russian pullback

Hours after Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Saturday that the country was pulling back its troops from two areas in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed it as a victory and talked down the Russians.

Reportedly in a video post on Facebook, Zelensky gloated that the Russians were running scared ever since the Ukrainian soldiers gained access to a vital Russian supply hub.

“These days, the Russian army is showing its best showing its back. And, in the end, it is a good choice for them to run away. There is and will be no place for the occupiers in Ukraine,”

The Ukrainian President further added that his troops had swept and liberated more than 2000 kilometres of area since the month started.

“The movement of our soldiers in different directions of the front continues. As of now, as part of active actions since the beginning of September, about 2,000 kilometres (12,50 miles) of our territory have already been liberated,”

"I'm thankful to the troops of the 214th separate rifle battalion for securing the situation in Balakliya, who, together with units of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Special Operations Forces, special forces of the National Guard and the police, returned full control to the city.

“I’m thankful to all our defenders, who during these weeks made the approach of our victory even more tangible!” Zelensky signed off as saying.

As reported by WION, following the significant advances made by Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas.

"To achieve the stated goals of the Special Military Operation for the liberation of Donbas, it was decided to regroup the Russian troops located in the districts of Balakliia and Izium for the purpose of increasing efforts in the Donetsk direction." Russian defence ministry was quoted as saying by state-run news agency TASS.

Since bursting through the frontline earlier this week, Ukrainian forces have recaptured dozens of towns and villages held by Russia for months.

Marking Russia's biggest battlefield defeat since its forces were forced to abandon their assault on the capital Kyiv in March, the claim of pullback to concentrate on Donetsk is similar to the justification given by Kremlin for Ukraine's capital.

(With inputs from agencies)



