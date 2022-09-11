Elon Musk jumps in on the 'anal beads' chess championship conspiracy theory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fueled a rather wild conspiracy theory after reports emerged suggesting that top chess player Hans Niemann, 19 might be cheating to win his matches.

Reportedly, Musk took to his Twitter account to suggest that Niemann might be using 'anal beads' to beat the system and avoid getting detected by the tournament organisers.

Musk tweeted the video of a content creator claiming that Hans might have been using anal beads. The creator tweeted the video with the caption, "Currently obsessed with the notion that Hans Niemann has been cheating at the Sinquefield Cup chess tournament using wireless anal beads that vibrate him the correct moves."

Re-sharing the post with the quote of a German philosopher named Arthur Schopenhauer, Musk wrote, “Talent hits a target no one else can hit, genius hits a target no one can see (cause it’s in your butt)” – Schopenhauer.”

Since then, Musk has deleted his tweet but the archived version as well as the screenshots continue to do the rounds of internet.

It is pertinent to note that Niemann shocked the Chess world earlier this week by defeating five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen, 31 in the $500,000 Sinquefield Cup, an annual chess tournament held in Saint Louis.

Afterward, Carlsen quit the tournament which added fuel to the fire. While Carlsen did not cite any reason for quitting the tournament, most fans believed that it was because of Niemann.

The Norweigian also posted a critic tweet with the famous meme template of football manager Jose Mourinho saying, "If I speak I am in big trouble. Big, big trouble."

I've withdrawn from the tournament. I've always enjoyed playing in the @STLChessClub, and hope to be back in the future https://t.co/YFSpl8er3u — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) September 5, 2022

After the controversy snowballed, Niemann, who is a Grandmaster as well, stated that he will strip naked if it is what it took to plead his innocence.

"If they want me to strip fully naked, I will do it. I don’t care. Because I know I am clean. You want me to play in a closed box with zero electronic transmission, I don’t care."

The 19-year-old made it clear that he did cheat once by using computer assistance when playing online as a child, but he had not resorted to unfair means in the tournament.

It is pertinent to note that chess players in tournaments as big as the Sinquefield Cup go through multiple rounds of screening before making it to their designated table and chair.

Moreover, the anti-cheating protocol of the tournament includes a 15-minute delay in the broadcast of moves and radio-frequency identification checks.

Carlsen's form in recent months has been shaky. He lost against young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa. Meanwhile, Musk is infamous for tweeting innate things just for laughs and gags. Thus, a section of netizens believes that there is not much substance in the conspiracy theories floating around regarding the anal beads.

