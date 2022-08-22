Anand Mahindra reacts after chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa defeats Magnus Carlsen

On Monday (August 22), India's young Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa made heads turn once again and produced a superb performance, winning three straight games including two in the blitz tie-breaks to move past world champion Magnus Carlsen 4-2 in the final round of the FTX Crypto Cup. Despite the impressive win, the 17-year-old settled for the second spot in the final rankings as the No. 1 ranked Norwegian clinched the top prize by a whisker.

For the unversed, Carlsen returned with 16 match points as compared to the Indian prodigy's tally of 15. Thus, there was not much separating the two before Carlsen ended with the top honours. After the match, he stated, "I've been playing badly all day, but now I'm getting the results I deserve... It's never good to lose, but this is as good a time as any!"

Impressed with Rameshbabu, business tycoon Anand Mahindra lavished huge praise on the young chess prodigy and took to Twitter to laud him. He tweeted saying, "Take a good look at that young, but intense face. If Chess is a Game of Thrones then there may be a new occupier of the throne soon...(And we should all learn how to spell his name correctly!)"

Take a good look at that young, but intense face. If Chess is a Game of Thrones then there may be a new occupier of the throne soon… 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 (And we should all learn how to spell his name correctly!) https://t.co/lLKWyO8XBm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 22, 2022 ×

Anand Mahindra, an Indian billionaire businessman and also the chairman of Mahindra Group, is known for his tweets on sporting icons of the country. Like many other countrymen, he remains in awe of Praggnanandhaa who continues to move up the ladder in his profession.

"Fantastic finish towards the end! @rpragchess won in blitz tiebreak against Magnus #FTXCryptoCup ! Great defensive skills at crucial junctures, some good opening preparations, some bad decisions, overall very satisfying," coach R B Ramesh tweeted after the recent win over Carlsen.

Final placings:

1. Magnus Carlsen 16 match points

2. R Praggnanandhaa 15

3. Alireza Firouzja 15

4. Liem Le 12

5. Jan-Krzystof Duda 11

6. Levon Aronian 8

7. Anish Giri

8. Hans Niemann 0.