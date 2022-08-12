Morning news brief: Zelensky says stop talking to press, FBI condemns threats, and more

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine addressed his statements to the government, local, and military representatives, as well as other individuals who he claimed, were speculating on what was happening at the front and warned them about divulging information to the press. In other news, the FBI noted that its special agents "put their lives on the line every day to protect the public”. In another news, US strategic command chief Navy admiral Chas Richard said that Russia has been displaying both "implicit and explicit nuclear coercion".

Volodymyr Zelensky tells officials, 'if you want victory for Ukraine' stop talking to press

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, has warned his troops about divulging information to the press. He instructed government representatives to stop discussing Kyiv's military strategies against Russia with reporters, branding the practice as "frankly irresponsible."

FBI condemns threats against agency following raid on Trump’s house

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has condemned the threats made to the law enforcement in the wake of raids on former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

The statement came hours after Trump and Conservative leaders slammed the FBI as a "corrupt" and "politicised" agency following the Monday raid, in which agents reportedly were searching for classified documents that Trump had retained in violation of rules on official records.

US military 'rewriting' nuclear deterrence, says STRATCOM chief amid China, Russia threat

Amid the Ukraine war, US strategic command chief Navy admiral Chas Richard said that the military "can start by rewriting deterrence theory".

The US admiral's remarks come as China conducted a series of drills near Taiwan just hours after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island nation angering the Xi regime.

