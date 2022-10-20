Morning news brief: Zelensky says he will never get used to war, Trump deposed in defamation case, & more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday (October 19) that he would never get to the war in his country. In other news, British Prime Minister Liz Truss told the parliament on Wednesday that she is “a fighter not a quitter” as calls for her resignation continue to grow. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump gave sworn testimony on Wednesday in response to a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, alleging that the former leader sexually attacked her in a department store dressing room. Finally, Jair Bolsonaro and the challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are mathematically tied, said a poll published on Wednesday (October 19).

Click on the headlines to read more:

Will never get used to war, says Zelensky

"I'm not ready to get used to us suffering to get used to war… (it) motivates me every day to advance towards the victory. And therefore, I want to remain human, " he said.

Liz Truss says 'I am not a quitter' as clamour for her resignation mounts in UK

During the Prime Minister's Questions sessions at the parliament, several Labour Party lawmakers called for her resignation and opposition leader Keir Starmer questioned her on the measures.

Trump deposed in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

Carroll's attorneys had the opportunity to question Trump during the deposition over the alleged assault as well as remarks he made in 2019 when she first shared her account in public.

Brazil elections: Lula and Bolsonaro statistically tied, says a poll

Datafolha said Lula now has 49 per cent of voter support against 45 per cent or Bolsonaro. The poll has error margin of 2 per cent up or down, that means both the candidates may be tied at 47 per cent each.

Watch | Mar-A-Lago probe | Trump's admission in audiotapes contradicts his defence: Reports