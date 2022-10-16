Morning news brief: Xi Jinping addresses CCP Congress, Russian military site attacked & more

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday addressed the once-in-five years party Congress. The speech lasted one hour and 45 minutes which was significantly less than his three-and-a-half hour address delivered five years ago. He signed off by calling for unity to achieve China’s national rejuvenation. In other news, A 'terrorist' attack on a Russian military training ground in Russia left at least 11 dead and 15 wounded.

Click on headlines to read more:

China's 20th Communist Party Congress LIVE updates | Xi opposes Taiwan independence

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday morning addressed the 20th CCP Congress and touched numerous issues ranging from Taiwan to Hong Kong to his rather controversial 'zero-Covid' policy.

'Terrorist' attack on Russian military site close to Ukraine border kills 11, says defence ministry

A 'terrorist' attack on a Russian military training ground in Russia left at least 11 dead and 15 wounded, said Russian defence ministry as quoted by Russian news agencies. The attack took place in Belgorod, a Russian region near Ukrainian border. Russian defence ministry said that two citizens from a former Soviet state carried out the attack.

Metaverse fails to take off as user numbers tumble: Report

Facebook, rechristened as Meta is struggling with numbers, nearly a year after the rebranding, per a report by Wall Street Journal. Horizon Worlds, a flagship product of Meta which attempted to provide a comprehensive Metaverse experience to the users has faltered to take off.

Japanese PM mulls launching investigation into Unification Church

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is mulling launching an investigation into the Unification Church which has come under fire, ever since the assassination of former PM Shinzo Abe.

WATCH | Turkiye Mine Blast: President Tayyip Erdogan visits blast site; 41 killed