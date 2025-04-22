Pope Francis died of a stroke, the Vatican announced hours after the death of the 88-year-old reformer who inspired devotion during 12 years leading the Catholic Church.

In another news, Harvard has sued Donald Trump's administration amid the ongoing fight between the university and the president.

Trump on the other hand has completed 100 days in office. We have listed 10 key moments of his presidency so far.

Pope Francis dies: People pay tribute worldwide

Photograph: (AFP)



Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on Monday (April 22) after a heart attack, Vatican City said. As the world mourns the death of "People's Pope," here are some of the latest photos from across the globe of his followers' tribute to him.

Harvard sues Trump administration over US federal funding cuts, calling actions 'arbitrary' and 'capricious'

File photo of the entrance to Harvard Yard in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photograph: (AFP)

In an escalation, Harvard sued Donald Trump's administration Monday amid the ongoing fight between the university and the president. The US president has threatened several prestigious universities over claims that they tolerated campus anti-Semitism.

US VP JD Vance and PM Modi announce 'Terms of Reference' for a bilateral trade agreement

In this handout photograph taken on April 21, 2025 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with US Vice President JD Vance, during their meeting in New Delhi. Photograph: (AFP)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance announced the Terms of Reference for a Bilateral Trade Agreement, the Office of the United States Trade Representative said in a fact sheet published on Monday (Apr 21) as it shared other details.

From tariff war to proposal of Gaza takeover: Trump's first 100 days in 10 key moments

Photograph: (AFP)

Since his return to the White House, President Donald Trump has turned US foreign policy upside down, sent shock waves through the financial markets and turned the Oval Office into one "happening" after another.

VIDEO: White House says no chance of Trump firing defence secretary

Donald Trump is standing behind as Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said, despite a new scandal. Trump's backing comes amid growing calls to fire the US defence secretary over his reported use of the messaging app Signal to discuss strikes on Yemen with his wife and others.