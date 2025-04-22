From tariff war to proposal of Gaza takeover: Trump's first 100 days in 10 key moments

Source: AFP

March 26: US should take over Greenland

Trump doubled down on comments in December that the US needs Greenland and refused to rule out the use of force two days before a visit there by Vance and his wife. "We need Greenland for international safety and security," he says. "We have to have it." Danish leaders reacted sharply, and the Vances did not, in the end, meet members of Greenlandic society, restricting their visit to the US military base there.