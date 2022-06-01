Morning news brief: US to send more weapons to Ukraine, KK's last performance and more

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that US will provide more advanced rocket systems to Ukraine to strike "key targets" of Russian forces invading the country. He made the confirmation in an opinion piece in the New York Times on Tuesday.

Click on headlines to read more:

US to provide more advanced rocket systems to Ukraine, says Biden

AFP reported quoting a US official that Himar multiple rocket systems will be provided to Ukraine. This, said the news agency, as ended days of speculation over the latest upgrade of military aid to Kyiv in its fight against Russia.

Video: KK's last performance before his untimely death leaves us in tears

The singer was in the city for a performance at a function in Nazrul Manch organised by Gurudas College. It is being reported that KK was feeling uneasy while he was performing. After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Chinese military says it conducted readiness patrol around island of Taiwan

The Chinese military claimed on Wednesday that it had undertaken a battle readiness patrol in recent days in the sea and airspace surrounding Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

Death toll in Brazilian floods rises to 106, 10 still missing

At least 106 people have died and 10 are still missing in Brazil, the government said on Tuesday, as heavy rains tore through urban towns in the northeastern part of the country for a sixth consecutive day.

Watch | Report: Israel warns 100 of its citizens to leave Turkey over threat from Iran