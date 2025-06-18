/Morning news brief: US to join Israel-Iran war; PM Modi meets world leaders at G7, and more

After his hint that the US could get "involved" in the ongoing Israel-Iran war, several American agencies are reporting that President Donald Trump is now considering joining Israel's strikes on Iran. Multiple reports have claimed that the Republican will soon likely join the strikes against the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff and Field Marshal, Asim Munir, amid the ongoing Israel-Iran war. The American president is expected to hold a private lunch meeting with the Pakistani official, the White House said.

Indian Prime Minister held a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the ongoing Group of Seven summit in Canada.

US to join Israel in its war against Iran as Trump wants Ali Khamenei to give up 'entirely': American media

Trump to meet Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir amid Israel-Iran war. What's happening?

‘Together for global progress!’ PM Modi meets world leaders at G7 in Canada

Tom Cruise to receive honorary Oscar in career first

US actor and film producer Tom Cruise will receive an honorary Oscar ahead of the 2026 Academy Awards, the organizers said Tuesday, marking a career first for the Hollywood veteran.



WATCH | Iran's missile on slaught pierces IDF's irone dome draining Israeli interceptors