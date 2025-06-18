/‘Together for global progress!’ PM Modi meets world leaders at G7 in Canada

Indian Prime Minister held a series bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the ongoing Group of Seven summit in Canada.

At the international summit, PM Modi interacted with leaders of Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, South Africa, Australia, South Korea, and Japan.

In a post on X, the prime minister wrote, “Together for global progress!”

“Productive exchanges with G7 leaders on key global challenges and shared aspirations for a better planet,” PM Modi added.

The visit marks the prime minister’s first visit to Canada since relations with the North American nation turned bitter over the last two years amid controversy over then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s support for separatists against India.

After meeting his new counterpart, Mark Carney, PM Modi said, “Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney. Complimented him and the Canadian Government for successfully hosting the G7 Summit. India and Canada are connected by a strong belief in democracy, freedom and rule of law. PM Carney and I look forward to working closely to add momentum to the India-Canada friendship. Areas like trade, energy, space, clean energy, critical minerals, fertilisers and more offer immense potential in this regard.”

PM Modi held bilateral talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. Following their meeting, he shared on X, “Delighted to hold talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada. India and Germany are close friends, connected by shared values. This year we mark 25 years of our Strategic Partnership. We discussed how to work even more closely in areas like IT, manufacturing, semiconductors, sustainability, research and innovation. Chancellor Merz and I also had discussions on deepening defence and security linkages. We will keep working together in areas like counter terrorism and striking down on terror financing.”

PM Modi also met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. He wrote on X, “India’s friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!”

The prime minister also interacted with French President Emmanuel Macron. “It’s always a delight to interact with my friend, President Emmanuel Macron and exchange perspectives on a wide range of issues. India and France will keep working closely for the betterment of our planet,” he wrote on X.

Following his conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, PM Modi said, “An exceptional conversation with Prime Minister Keir Starmer! India and UK ties are getting stronger, reflecting in the ground we’ve covered in areas like trade and commerce. We will keep working together to add even more momentum to this wonderful friendship.”

After meeting Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, PM said, “Had a very good meeting with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. Personally congratulated her on her historic electoral win, becoming the first female Mexican President in two centuries. We both see immense potential in India-Mexico ties growing even stronger in the times to come, especially in sectors like agriculture, semiconductors, critical minerals, healthcare and more. We also talked about ways to enhance people-to-people ties.”

PM Modi met with the Japanese Prime Minister at the G7 summit. He wrote, “Insightful deliberations with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during the G7 Summit in Canada. India and Japan remain committed to further deepening bilateral ties across various sectors.”

The Prime Minister also met South Korean leader Lee Jae-myung. “President Mr. Lee Jae-myung and I had a very good meeting in Canada. India and the Republic of Korea seek to work together in sectors like commerce, investment, technology, green hydrogen, shipbuilding and more.”