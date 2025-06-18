/US to join Israel in its war against Iran as Trump wants Ali Khamenei to give up 'entirely': American media

Israel-Iran War: After his hint that the US could get "involved" in the ongoing Israel-Iran war, several American agencies are reporting that President Donald Trump is now considering joining Israel's strikes on Iran. Multiple reports have claimed that the Republican will soon likely join the strikes against the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic. This came after the American president held a one-hour-and-20-minute meeting with his national security team in the White House Situation Room on Tuesday (June 17).

An unnamed senior intelligence official and a Department of Defence official informed CBS News that Trump is considering joining Israel in its war against Iran.

News agency Axios reported that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence force are under the impression that Trump will join them in the coming days to bomb Israel, targeting its underground enrichment facility.

Why did Trump leave the G7 Summit?

The speculation around the US joining the Israel-Iran war was fueled by the American president himself when he abruptly departed from Canada in the middle of the G7 Summit.

Later on, he posted a short message on his social media - "evacuate Tehran." This created a panic.

Moreover, French President Emmanuel Macron, when asked about Trump's sudden departure, said that the US president was headed to work on a ceasefire between the two war-torn nations. However, this claim was strictly rejected by Trump, who called Macron "wrong" and accused him of grabbing public attention.

'Much bigger than that'

After leaving the G7 Summit in Canada abruptly amid the Israel-Iran war, the US President Donald Trump said that he did not leave to work on the ceasefire.

"Publicity-seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a “cease fire” between Israel and Iran. Wrong!" Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!" he added.



US 'could get involved’

Earlier, during an interview with ABC News, the US president said, "We're not involved in it. It's possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved."

Although the US president denied commenting on the reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had urged the US to join the war.

Trump wants 'real end' to Iran's nuke desires

Meanwhile, a senior White House reporter of CBS News, Jennifer Jacobs, posted on the social media platform X, saying that Trump told her that he wants "a real end" to the nuclear problem with Iran.

"I didn't say I was looking for a ceasefire," the American president said on AF1. Trump said he wants a "real end" to the conflict by making Iran give up "entirely" on its nuclear aims.

Moreover, Trump also hinted that Israel is not planning to slow down its strikes on Iran any time soon. Rather, he predicted that in the coming two days, people will "find out" what's going to happen.

Is Iran prepared against US?

Meanwhile, a New York Times report said that Iran is prepared with missiles and military equipment to strike US bases if America joins Israel in the ongoing conflict.