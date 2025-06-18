US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff and Field Marshal, Asim Munir, amid the ongoing Israel-Iran war. The American president is expected to hold a private lunch meeting with the Pakistani official, the White House said. Munir's meeting with the strongest ally of Israel came just after Iran said Islamabad had assured it would use nuclear weapons against Israel if Netanyahu tries to nuke Iran. Although Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar termed the statement by Iran "fabricated."

As per the official schedule of the American president released by the White House, Trump would meet the Pakistani official at 1:00 PM (Washington time) on Wednesday (June 18). This was after the US denied invitation to Munir for the US Army's 250th anniversary celebrations on June 14.

Moreover, Munir is also scheduled to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on his US trip, the Pakistani media has reported.

The verbal support

Talking at a press conference amid the war with Israel, Iranian commander Mohsen Rezaei said Pakistan, which shares the border with Iran, has pledged to stand by Iran and called for unity in the Muslim world.

Meanwhile, on June 14, speaking in the national assembly, Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif called on Muslim nations to launch a united initiative against Israel.

Pakistan shuts border with Iran amid strikes

All this verbal support by Pakistan came amid the fact that the Shehbaz Sharif-led country closed its border with Iran after Israel intensified its aerial attack on Tehran.

"Border facilities in all five districts - Chaghi, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech and Gwadar - have been suspended," Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani, a senior official in Balochistan province, which borders Iran, told AFP.

The complex ties of Pakistan and Iran



Pakistan is the only Muslim-majority nation in the world that possesses nuclear weapons. The country has said that it "stands in solidarity with the Government and the people of Iran" against strikes by Israel.

Khawaja Asif has warned that the world "should be wary and apprehensive about Israel's nuclear prowess."

Although media reports have claimed that Pakistan may support Iran with nuclear weapons, Islamabad has said that it is showing only "moral" and "diplomatic solidarity" with the Khamenei-led nation.

The relationship of the two Islamic nations - Pakistan and Iran - has long been complex and diplomatic.

Pakistan is often wary of US-led sanctions on Tehran and also stays mindful of its ties with Riyadh since Saudi Arabia and Iran share a proxy conflict.